Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp number for complaints against hate messages

New Delhi: The Delhi government is mulling to launch a WhatsApp helpline number for people on which complaints can be lodged about hate messages being allegedly circulated following the recent violence in North-East Delhi, sources said on Saturday (February 29, 2020).

"There is a lot of hate material being circulated on WhatsApp. If anyone receives any such material, he/she should immediately file a complaint with Delhi Govt. The Delhi government will issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints can be made," government sources said.

They added that an official will screen all the complaints received and the complaints which are genuine would then be forwarded to the police for necessary action.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal had on Friday said that there is apparent peace in North-East Delhi but there is still need to maintain vigil.

"I have reviewed the situation with all the senior officers and commissioners. There seems to be peace and quiet apparently now. But there is still a need to maintain vigil. So I have advised the forces to maintain vigil. Whenever necessary we will try to facilitate that people could come and buy the essential commodities in the area," Baijal told reporters.

"I am happy to see that at a lot of places, people are coming forward to help riot victims. People are talking among themselves and are happy. There is an improvement and we will ensure that everyone lives together," he added.

At least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the northeast district of Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police`s Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

While normalcy is said to be returning fast in the riot-affected areas of Delhi, prohibitory orders remain in place as a precautionary measure.