Delhi Police ASI suspended for not wearing mask, flouting social distancing norms

New Delhi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police was suspended for not wearing a mask and flouting social distancing norms recommended by the Centre to curb further spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.

The ASI, who has been identified as Surendra Kumar, is posted with the 4th Battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP).

This is the first such case where departmental action has been taken against a police officer for violating social distancing norms, the Delhi Police said.

Sharing more information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (4th Battalion DAP) Satyavir Katara said the ASI was suspended for not wearing mask and violating social distancing norms.

"After repeated directions as per SOP issued by the Government of India and briefed by the undersigned many times, today, on June 1, I checked the offices/ branches of 4th Battalion of DAP, and found that ASI Surrender is not wearing a mask and also not maintaining social distance in the office/ branches of 4th Bn DAP, Delhi.

"Accordingly, he is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, without prejudice to the departmental action to be initiated against him," the official order signed by DCP Satyavir Katara said.

The ASI has been sent to the district line and a departmental inquiry is underway.