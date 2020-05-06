Delhi Police Crime Branch tightens noose around Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad, grills his son

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch has expedited its ongoing investigation against Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad, whose outfit Tablighi Jamaat is under scanner for flouting the social distancing norms during lockdown that led to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to reports, the Crime Branch has on Tuesday grilled his second son, who is believed to be more involved in activities at the Nizamuddin Markaz.

During his interrogation, the Crime Branch sought the details like addresses, mobile numbers and email ids of the 20 Markaz members who look after the accommodation of guests arriving there.

These 20 Markaz members have been absconding since then and the police is trying to trace their whereabouts.

The Crime Branch id also mulling to send another notice to Tablighi Jamat chief Maulana Saad, who has been booked under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC for allegedly violating government orders with regard to the management of the Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Crime Branch, which recently served fourth notice to Maulana Saad in connection with holding a religious congregation at the Markaz and the finding, is unsatisfied with answers filed by his lawyer so far.

In the fourth notice, the investigative agency had sought for details about videos that were uploaded on Markaz's website delhimarkaz.com. However, the reply by the religious leader against the notice by the Crime Branch was found to be unsatisfactory.

The fourth notice had been sent after the religious leader did not respond to earlier notices posted by the department. As per reports, three sons of the Maulana Saad have also been interrogated by the Crime Branch in connection with the case.

The Crime Branch had also sought the coronavirus test report from a government-run lab of Tablighi Jamaat head. But according to the source, the reports have yet not been furnished before the agency. On the other hand, Saad's lawyer Advocate Fuzail Ayyubi had claimed on Friday (May 1) that his coronavirus test report, which is from a private lab, has been handed over to an Investigation Officer of the Crime Branch.