Delhi Police Inspector and gallantry award winner Sanjeev Kumar Yadav dies of coronavirus

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Inspector posted with its Special Cell died at South Delhi’s Max hospital late on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. He had been admitted to Max Hospital after testing positive around 15 days ago. He had developed fever and was on ventilator support after complaining of breathlessness.

Yadav was given plasma therapy twice but he could not be saved. So far, nine police personnel, including three constables, three ASIs, and two sub-inspectors, have lost their lives due to COVID-related complications and over 850 police personnel have tested positive.

Yadav was posted with the south-western range of Special Cell and had received the Police Medal for gallantry this year. He was earlier posted with Crime Branch and Tughlaq Road police station. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife, who was also hospitalised after she was tested positive and two children in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

The first COVID-19 related casualty happened in the Delhi Police on May 5, when a 31-year-old Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar, posted in Northwest district, died of Covid-19 complications while he was on his way to RML Hospital.

On Tuesday, the national capital witnessed a spike of 2,199 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 87,360, besides reporting 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. The capital had recorded 57 deaths and 2,084 cases on Monday. According to Delhi government data, as many as 2,113 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Till now, 58,348 people have recovered, 26,270 are active cases and 2,742 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease. Over 9,585 RT-PCR and 7,594 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. In total, 5,31,752 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 440 containment zones.

Currently, 5,912 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 13,661 beds, 1,686 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres and 233 in the dedicated COVID Health Centres. Over 16,240 people are under home isolation.

The Delhi government has ordered all hospitals under its ambit to rework their existing bed capacity in a way to increase the number of beds with a ventilator facility, over and above the existing beds.

Other than that, an order has been issued for the constitution of teams to conduct the inspection of government and private hospitals for rapid assessment of existing capacity, patient care amenities and associated aspects of COVID care facilities in Delhi.

Meanwhile, India recorded a spike of 18,522 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 5,66,840, with the number of fatalities inching closer to the 17,000 mark.