हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Beating Retreat

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat; check routes to avoid

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for the Beating Retreat ceremony which will be held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Friday. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be put in place on Friday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat; check routes to avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony which will be held at Vijay Chowk here, officials said on Thursday. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be put in place on Friday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic. Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, it said.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and "C" hexagon, it said.

The advisory advised commuters to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road among others.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, it said, adding that the entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm on Friday.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon (after 7 pm), the advisory added.

with additional inputs from news agency PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Beating RetreatDelhi PoliceDelhi traffic advisory
Next
Story

Republic Day violence: Delhi Police issues lookout circulars against farmer leaders named in FIRs
  • 1,07,01,193Confirmed
  • 1,53,847Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M20S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail; Jan 28, 2020