New Delhi: The Delhi Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the shocking murder of Swiss national, Nina Berger, in the city, exploring the possibility of a human trafficking angle. The lifeless body of 30-year-old Nina Berger was discovered in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, on Friday. The prime suspect, Gurpreet Singh, who had invited Nina to India, has been apprehended on charges of allegedly strangling her to death.

Phone Details, Photographs, Cash

Sources have revealed alarming findings in the ongoing investigation. Photographs and contact details of numerous women were found in Singh's phone, prompting concerns about potential human trafficking connections.

Furthermore, a substantial amount of cash, amounting to Rs 2 crore, was found at his residence, and his bank account contained a significant sum of money. In addition, the search of his home led to the recovery of at least three firearms, ammunition, 12 SIM cards, and four cell phones. To delve deeper into this complex case, the police have communicated with other investigative agencies, signaling a broader inquiry.

Investigation sources have also uncovered a startling detail: Singh is suspected of using a car that was purchased using the Aadhaar card of a sex worker. This has raised suspicions of potential involvement in human trafficking.

Accused Changing Statements

The investigation into this gruesome crime has revealed a complex web of events. Singh, the accused, has been providing contradictory statements to the police, making the case even more intricate. The police are meticulously piecing together the evidence and statements to unravel the truth behind this disturbing incident.

Love Story Takes A Dark Turn

Gurpreet Singh, the prime suspect, informed the police that he initially connected with Nina through the Omegle chatting app. Over time, he visited her in Switzerland multiple times and expressed a desire to marry her. However, Singh reportedly grew suspicious of Nina's fidelity, which ultimately led to the tragic turn of events. He invited her to India and allegedly murdered her, leaving her lifeless body abandoned on the road.

#WATCH | Delhi's Tilak Nagar Swiss national murder | As per police sources, accused Gurpreet had bought an old car and after murdering the Swiss woman put the body in the same car; He later dumped the body on the roadside.



Visuals of the car used in the crime pic.twitter.com/vgEJqyEwP2 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

The legs and hands of the woman were tied with metal chains. The upper part of her body was covered with a black garbage disposal plastic bag. With the help of CCTV camera footage, police have established that the body was brought there in a car. According to officials, the grim discovery was made near the boundary wall of the MCD school, sending shockwaves through the local community.

As the investigation continues, the Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for justice and to determine if there are deeper implications, such as human trafficking, in this harrowing case.