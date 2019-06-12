close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Weather

Flight operations suspended at IGI Airport after severe dust storm hits Delhi NCR

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) were suspended after a a severe dust storm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening.

Flight operations suspended at IGI Airport after severe dust storm hits Delhi NCR
ANI Photo

NEW DELHI: Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) were suspended after a severe dust storm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening, bringing down the temperatures by a notch.

Live TV

As per reports, few flights were diverted after the weather changed and visibility dropped due to the dust storm. 

A heavy dust storm was also reported from the National Capital Region including Noida and Gurgaon. 

The mercury touching in the national capital touched an all-time high of 48 degrees Celcius on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier predicted a dust storm or thunderstorm, with winds waging at the speed of 70-80 kmph.

According to the Skymet Weather, heavy rains are likely in Delhi NCR. 

 

 

Tags:
Delhi WeatherDust stormIndira Gandhi International Airport
Next
Story

Sheila Dikshit meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, raises power and water supply-related issues

Must Watch

PT8M47S

3 CRPF Soldiers Killed In Anantnag Terror Attack, 3 critically injured