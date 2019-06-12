Flight operations suspended at IGI Airport after severe dust storm hits Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI: Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) were suspended after a severe dust storm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening, bringing down the temperatures by a notch.

As per reports, few flights were diverted after the weather changed and visibility dropped due to the dust storm.

A heavy dust storm was also reported from the National Capital Region including Noida and Gurgaon.

The mercury touching in the national capital touched an all-time high of 48 degrees Celcius on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier predicted a dust storm or thunderstorm, with winds waging at the speed of 70-80 kmph.

According to the Skymet Weather, heavy rains are likely in Delhi NCR.