Jamia Millia Islamia bans single-use plastic from October 2

NEW DELHI: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to make the country single-use plastic-free, Jamia Millia Islamia has now decided to ban the single-use plastic on its campus from October 2 – the day when the country will observe the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

An order issued by the apex educational institution said that it has been decided that from October 2nd, 2019 onwards, the entire JMI campus including all hostels, Jamia Community Centre, all canteens, shops, coffee houses will become plastic-free.

''All single-use plastic items like bottles, cups, glasses and other items, polythene bags and plastic items less than 50 microns (in width), plastic cutlery including plates, plastic cups, straws, etc. cutlery and other decorative items made from Styrofoam (thermocol) have been banned,'' the order said.

Hence, nobody will be allowed to use these items for any purpose on the campus from October 2 onwards.