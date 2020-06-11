NIRF Rankings 2020: Delhi's Miranda House, LSR, Hindu College bag top 3 slots

NEW DELHI: Miranda House of Delhi University has bagged the top rank among colleges in India for the fourth consecutive year in the NIRF Rankings. Miranda House (DU) scored 77.23 out of 100 to emerge as the best college followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hindu College (Delhi University) in the second and third place respectively.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday released “India Rankings 2020” of Institutions of Higher Education in various categories on the basis of their performance on five broad categories of parameters.

As compared to previous years, the performance of LSR College for Women has improved drastically. In the year 2017, the college was at the seventh position, while in 2018 it slipped to the eighth rank. In 2019, LSR climbed to the fourth position in 2019 and this year it has bagged second place with a score of 72.08 out of 100.

Hindu College slipped one position this year to third while St Stephen’s College of Delhi University was ranked fourth in the list this year

Among colleges, Presidency College and Loyola College of Chennai bagged the fifth and sixth positions respectively, followed by St Xavier’s College, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah. Hans Raj College, Delhi and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore have bagged the ninth and tenth rank respectively.

Notably, IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.

As per the annual rankings, the top three universities are - IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top B-School in the country followed by IIM Bangalore and Calcutta.

As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.

In the medical colleges’ category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

The HRD Minister released India Rankings 2020 virtually in 10 categories in the presence of Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre.

Here's the list of top ten colleges in India

