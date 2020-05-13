Resume transportation, business, educational institutions operations post coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, say Delhiites

The people of Delhi have suggested resuming transportation, business, educational institutions and industry operations in response to the suggestions asked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal post coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown that will end on May 17.

The public has sent 4,76,000 suggestions on WhatsApp, 10,700 on e-mail, 39,000 on phone and 22,700 on Change.com in which the public has given its important suggestions on relaxations after May 17. Based on the suggestions received from the public, the Delhi government on May 15 will make a report and send it to the central government.

CM Kejriwal had said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought suggestions from the all the CMs till May 15 on relaxations post lockdown that will end on May 17. The people can give their suggestions till 5 pm on May 13. For this, phone number 1031, WhatsApp number 8800007722 and delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com platforms were given to the public.

The people expressed their views on many issues and gave suggestions on restarting metro, bus, and taxi operations. Also, in the current situation, people have given their important suggestions on the operation of schools and colleges. People have also given many important suggestions on MSME and business and industry to get the business back on track and to restore the economy again.

Apart from these, people have also given their suggestions on many important issues which the Delhi government is seriously considering.

So far the national capital has recorded a total of 7,639 cases and 86 deaths.