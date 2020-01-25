Roof of coaching centre collapses in Delhi's Gokul Puri, many students feared trapped under debris

NEW DELHI: The roof of an under-construction building where a coaching centre was being run collapsed in the Gokupur locality in Delhi's Bhajanpura on Saturday.

According to reports, about 11 students have been rescued and rushed to the hospital. However, some other students are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Several teams of Delhi Fire Service are at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation there.

According to a fire service official, a call was received around 4.30 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A coaching centre was being run in the under-construction building the roof of which collapsed this afternoon, he added.