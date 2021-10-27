Will Chhath puja celebrations be allowed in Delhi? DDMA to decide today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) led by Lt Governor Anil Baijal will hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

During the meeting, the DDMA is also expected to reconsider the ban imposed on Chhath Puja celebrations at public places in Delhi.

The celebration of Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and temples was prohibited in view of COVID by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on September 30.

But since then, the COVID-19 situation has improved a lot in the national capital and demands have been made by various groups and political parties to allow Chhath Puja to be celebrated.

In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the DDMA is expected to permit the festival at public places after its meeting today.

It is a major festival celebrated by those in East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (Purvanchali community). The community has a sizeable number in the national capital and is concentrated mostly in East Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Tuesday launched a special campaign for administration of Covid vaccines to devotees going to observe fast on Chhath festival post Diwali at Ibrahimpur village in North East Delhi's Burari area.

He was accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Later, Puri shared pictures of the launch and sought blessings for all from “Chhathi Maiya” in a tweet in Bhojpuri.

Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, who had strongly opposed the ban on Chhath, had announced the campaign to vaccinate "Chhathvratis" so that the festival is celebrated safely. Over 10,000 persons are to be administrated the vaccine across the city during the campaign.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun God in knee-deep water.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

