हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

DMRC imposes restriction on exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station on December 31

The Rajiv Chowk Metro station serves as an interchange of two metro routes--Yellow Line and Blue Line. The DMRC has also asked commuters to plan the journey accordingly.

DMRC imposes restriction on exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station on December 31

In a bid to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve on Tuesday (December 31, 2019) the exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station in the national capital will not be allowed after 9 pm, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday evening. However, the entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train.

The Rajiv Chowk Metro station serves as an interchange of two metro routes--Yellow Line and Blue Line. The DMRC has also asked commuters to plan the journey accordingly.

Live TV

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the DMRC made the announcement on Monday evening. "To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly," tweeted DMRC.

The decision has been taken in mind considering a large number of people who arrive at Connaught Place for parties organised to welcome the new year. Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest stations of the Delhi Metro. 

Tags:
Delhi MetroRajiv Chowk Metro StationDMRCDelhi metro station
Next
Story

Delhi likely to record coldest day of December on Monday in last 119 years: IMD

Must Watch

PT7M8S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, December 30, 2019