Bank Holidays In October 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days Across Various States – Check State-Wise List

New Delhi: October is packed with holidays across India with banks set to observe 15 days off, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays and several regional festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These closures will impact various cities nationwide.

Here’s a city-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024:

- October 1 (Tuesday): General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly – Banks closed in Jammu

- October 2 (Wednesday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye – Banks closed across India

- October 3 (Thursday): Navratra Sthapna – Banks closed in Rajasthan

- October 6 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

- October 10 (Thursday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) – Banks closed in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal

- October 11 (Friday): Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami – Banks closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya

- October 12 (Second Saturday): Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain) – Banks closed in Tripura, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya

- October 13 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

- October 14 (Monday): Durga Puja (Dasain) – Banks closed in Sikkim

- October 16 (Wednesday): Lakshmi Puja – Banks closed in Tripura, West Bengal

- October 17 (Thursday): Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu – Banks closed in Karnataka, Assam, Himachal Pradesh

- October 20 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

- October 26 (Fourth Saturday): Accession Day – Banks closed in Jammu & Kashmir

- October 27 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

- October 31 (Thursday): Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi – Banks closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala

As the dates vary across states due to regional festivals, customers intending to visit bank branches are encouraged to review the holiday list carefully. It's advisable to plan financial transactions ahead of time to prevent any inconvenience.

Online banking services remain fully operational during weekends and holidays. For cash emergencies, banks continue to offer their websites and mobile banking apps, unless otherwise notified. ATMs are also available for cash withdrawals at any time.