Big Bonanza To LPG Customers As Price Of 19-KG Cylinders Slashed By Rs 101.5 In THESE Cities

New Delhi: Effective from November 16, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have brought good news for businesses in four major metro cities by reducing the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders. The price of the same cylinders was hiked by Rs 101.5 just before Diwali. And the latest decision comes as a welcome respite.

Effective In Four Metro Cities

The price adjustment will be applicable in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The reduction amounts to up to Rs 57.5 per cylinder, offering relief to businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, which heavily relies on LPG for cooking purposes.

What Is The Current Price Of 19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder?

As per the revised prices, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,775.5 in New Delhi, Rs 1,885.5 in Kolkata, Rs 1,728 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,942 in Chennai.

Is There Any Change In Domestic Cylinder Price?

It's noteworthy that while commercial LPG prices have seen a decrease, the prices for domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

Earlier this month, OMCs had increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders in various parts of the country, marking the second hike in the past two months. Both commercial and domestic LPG cylinder prices undergo monthly revisions on the first day of each month.

Who Decides The LPG Price?

In India, the pricing of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is determined by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). These OMCs play a crucial role in regulating the prices of LPG cylinders, both for domestic and commercial use, across the country.

The major state-run OMCs in India include Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).