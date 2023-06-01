Big Relief For LPG Customers! LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 83.50 From Today, Check Rates In Your City

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday reduced the cost of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 83.50. The new rates are effective from today. After the change, the current retail price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder is Rs 1,773 in Delhi.

However, there is no change in the rates of Domestic LPG cylinders, OMCs have noted.

Last Month the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50 effective from May 1. After the change, the current retail price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder stood at Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi.

Prices of Indane in Metros (Rs./19 kg cylinder) Applicable from May 1, 2023

Metros Prices Delhi 1856.50 Kolkata 1960.50 Mumbai 1808.50 Chennai 2021.50

You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs. 50 per unit and commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs. 350.50 per unit on March 1 of this year.

The last time the costs of commercial cylinders were lowered was on September 1 of last year by Rs 91.50.The cost of commercial LPG cylinders was depressed by Rs 36 on August 1 of 2022 as well. Prior to that, prices for the 19-kg commercial cylinder were reduced by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6.



However, prices of domestic LPG Cylinders have not been revised. Most non-Ujjwala users do not receive any government subsidies, hence they will be required to pay this price when purchasing cooking gas refills.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana provided 9.58 crore impoverished people with free LPG connections a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder. The actual cost per cylinder for them will be Rs 903. Depending on local taxes, rates vary from state to state.

However, the price of petrol and diesel remained frozen for a record-breaking 11th consecutive month.

Since April 6, 2022, state-owned fuel merchants have not updated the pricing of petrol and diesel on a daily basis in accordance with a 15-day rolling average of benchmark international fuel prices.

The last time prices were altered was on May 22, when the government reduced excise tax to provide customers with relief from a jump in retail prices that accompanied a rise in global oil prices.