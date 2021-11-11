हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE, All India MSME Association join hand to promote listing of MSMEs, startups

BSE has partnered with the All India MSME Association (AIMA MSME) to encourage and promote the listing of MSMEs and startups.

BSE, All India MSME Association join hand to promote listing of MSMEs, startups

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has collaborated with the All India MSME Association (AIMA MSME) to encourage and promote the listing of MSMEs and startups.

Through this pact, AIMA MSME will assist BSE in evaluating MSMEs and startups for listing on the exchange's SME platform while also sensitising its investor network for investing in listed MSMEs, the exchange said in a statement.

Further, the two entities will host joint roadshows and events across the country to raise awareness among micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) for listing on the exchange's SME segment.

"We are currently observing a surge of MSMEs and startups in the country and funding is one of the most vital elements. So, it is very important that we make them aware of the benefits of equity funding route and this association is key for us to be able to do so and also attract more investors to invest in the listed MSMEs and startups," Ajay Thakur, Head BSE SME and Startup, said.

Avinash Dalal, President of AIMA MSME, said that through this pact, the association takes a step forward in assisting BSE in the evaluation and listing of SMEs and startups.
"This further reinforces our aim and objective of growth, development and progress of MSME sector and MSME Entrepreneurs across the country," he added.

BSE became the first stock exchange to get approval from markets regulator Sebi and had launched its SME platform in March 2012. Also Read: Addicted to Instagram? App starts testing new feature that reminds users to take break

So far, 353 companies listed on the BSE SME Platform have raised Rs 3,732 crore from the market, and the total market capitalisation of such firms stood at Rs 40,716 crore. Out of 353 companies, 122 have migrated to BSE Main Board. BSE is the market leader in this segment, with a market share of 61 per cent. Also Read: Big WhatsApp Update! App’s privacy settings could soon have a new option, check upcoming feature

