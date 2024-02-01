Budget 2024 Funny Memes: How People React on 'X', Check Here

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has achieved a remarkable milestone by presenting the sixth consecutive Budget in Parliament, consisting of five annual Budgets and one interim Budget. This feat has only been achieved by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Following the budget speech each year, economic experts, including CEOs, share their perspectives after thorough analysis. However, there is a set of other people, who are mostly internet warriors, sharing their creative reactions to Budget 2024 on X (Earlier Twitter). Among them, some express their disagreement rudely, while others share interesting memes.

This article compiles numerous responses in the form of creative memes as people share their reactions to the Interim Budget 2024.

Let's have a quick look at such a response

Nitin Gadkari after knowing infrastructure budget to be 11,11,111cr for the Next year

#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/5SS05NvjBo — Aj (@AjessePinkman) February 1, 2024

OHHHH!

LOL!

Reaction on Budget

The Reaction of middle class after watching Budget 2024

Middle Class after seen Budget 2024 _.



1. FY25 Fiscal Deficit: 5.1% of GDP

2. FY24 Fiscal Deficit: Exp. 5% of GDP

3. FY25 Capex Outlay: 3.4% of GDP

4. Tax Withdrawal: Pre-FY10 disputed tax demands up to Rs 25,000 withdrawn.#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/wLuTb1VVr8 — Ashutosh Srivastava __ (@sri_ashutosh08) February 1, 2024

This is how the Salaried Class reacted.

Salaried class looking at Nirmala Sitharaman for tax relief _#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/pg1fhgJDlt — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2024

In her Budget 2024 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that all parts of India are becoming "active participants of economic growth.