Budget 2025: MCX To Remain Open; Check Gold Trading Sessions And Timings

New Delhi: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), India’s leading Exchange in the Commodity Derivatives Market segment, shall be conducting a special live trading session on Saturday, February 1, 2025, to make available the trading platform for market participants on account of presentation of the Union Budget, supporting their real-time risk management and hedging requirements.

The exchange will remain open for normal trade from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

"In terms of provisions of the Rules, Bye-Laws and Business Rules of the Exchange, the Members of the Exchange are notified as under: On account of presentation of Union Budget, a special live trading session will be held on Saturday, February 01, 2025," said an MCX Circular.

Particulars Timing Timing Special Session 08:45 a.m. to 08:59 a.m. Trading Session 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m Client Code Modification Session 09:00 a.m. to 05:15 p.m

