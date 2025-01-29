Budget 2025: MCX To Remain Open; Check Gold Trading Sessions And Timings
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) exchange will remain open for normal trade from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m on Budget Presentation day on 1 February.
New Delhi: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), India’s leading Exchange in the Commodity Derivatives Market segment, shall be conducting a special live trading session on Saturday, February 1, 2025, to make available the trading platform for market participants on account of presentation of the Union Budget, supporting their real-time risk management and hedging requirements.
The exchange will remain open for normal trade from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
"In terms of provisions of the Rules, Bye-Laws and Business Rules of the Exchange, the Members of the Exchange are notified as under: On account of presentation of Union Budget, a special live trading session will be held on Saturday, February 01, 2025," said an MCX Circular.
|Particulars Timing
|Special Session
|08:45 a.m. to 08:59 a.m.
|Trading Session
|09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m
|Client Code Modification Session
|09:00 a.m. to 05:15 p.m
Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 80 to hit an all-time high of Rs 80,979 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand. n the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 80 or 0.1 per cent at Rs 80,979 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,257 lots. Globally, gold futures decreased 0.11 per cent to USD 2,760.41 per ounce in New York.
