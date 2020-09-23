Bullet train: NHSRCL opens technical bids for construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor

New Delhi: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Wednesday (September 23) opened technical bids for the design and construction of 237 km length of mainline for Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

The technical bids are related to one of the biggest tenders covering 47 percent of MAHSR alignment and four stations. This tender covers about 47 percent of the total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat.

The four stations namely are Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, 24 rivers, and 30 road crossings. The entire section is in Gujarat where more than 83 percent of the land has been acquired for the High-Speed Rail project.

A total of three bidders involving seven major infrastructural companies participated in the competitive bidding. The bidders are Afcons Infrastructure Limited – IRCON International Limited – JMC Projects India Ltd- Consortium; Larsen & Toubro Ltd.; and NCC Limited – Tata Project Ltd.- J Kumar Infra Projects Ltd. - HSR Consortium.

The MAHSR project alone will create more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction of the project. Not just the employment market but production and manufacturing market are also expected to gain with the project.

It is estimated that close to 75 lakh MT of cement, 21 lakh MT of steel, and 1.4 lakh MT of structural steel will be used in the construction and all of which shall be produced in India.

In addition to this, large construction machinery is another market that will gain big time through the project.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is expected to cost around Rs 1.08 lakh crore. The government has earlier stated about launching seven more bullet train projects including Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Varanasi, Chennai-Mysore, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Nagpur, and Varanasi-Howrah.