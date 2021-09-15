हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cabinet committee

Cabinet approves 9 structural reforms, 5 process reforms for telecom sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Cabinet Committee has approved nine structural reforms and five process reforms for the telecom sector. 

Cabinet approves 9 structural reforms, 5 process reforms for telecom sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Image Source: ANI

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee has approved nine structural reforms and five process reforms for the telecom sector, said Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw. 

The union minister said that these reforms will change the framework of the entire telecom sector. “They will deepen and broaden the industry,” the minister added. 

AGR issue resolved 

The Cabinet Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to rationalise the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), a demand that has been put forward by telecom companies for years now. 

Vaishnaw said that all non-telecom revenue will be taken out of AGR. 

"There was a regime of heavy interest, penalty & interest on penalty on payment of license fees, spectrum user charges & all kinds of charges. It has been rationalised today. Annual compounding (of interest) will be done instead of monthly compounding," he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
cabinet committeeTelecom ReformsMinister for CommunicationsAshwini Vaishnaw
Next
Story

Zomato, Swiggy orders may attract GST soon: Here’s how food deliveries could burn a hole in your pocket

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Pakistan Terror Plot: Travel agent Ajgar detained by crime branch