New Delhi: In yet another jolt to the common man and auto drivers, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked CNG prices in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas with effect from Saturday (May 21) at 6 am. With the latest hike, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has become expensive by Rs 2 per kg. In Delhi, CNG is retailing at Rs 75.61 per kg in Delhi while the gas is selling at Rs 78.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG is selling at Rs 83.94 per kg -- the highest among all places in Delhi NCR.

IGL has also announced an increase in the prices of CNG in other areas adjoining Delhi. For instance, the gas is now selling at Rs 86.07 per kg in Rewari. Meanwhile, in Karnal and Kaithal, the gas price has increased to Rs Rs 84.27 per kg.

Also, CNG price in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur now stands at Rs 87.40 per Kg. Meanwhile, the gas rate has increased to Rs 85.88 per Kg in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand.

The CNG price hike comes in the backdrop of rising global oil and gas prices amid Russia’s intervention in Ukraine. Since October 2022, gas distributors have hiked CNG and PNG prices on a regular basis, increasing the woes of the common man already faced with high inflation.

Last month, Mahanagar Gas Limited, (MGL), on April 30 2022, increased the CNG prices by Rs 4 per Kg, in a third hike in gas prices since April 6 2022. CNG is now selling at Rs 76 a kg in and around Mumbai. Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 10 years of marriage, recreates wedding picture with wife

A hike in CNG prices impacts CNG car owners and auto drivers the most. Auto drivers have recently expressed concern saying that the price hike is affecting their lives. Most of their income is spent on refuelling the vehicle, an auto driver had told ANI. Also Read: CNG price increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, nearby areas