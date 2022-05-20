हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 10 years of marriage, recreates wedding picture with wife

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have completed 10 years of marital bliss.

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 10 years of marriage, recreates wedding picture with wife

New Delhi: Facebook chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have completed 10 years of marital bliss. Marking the special occasion, the couple recreated a scene from their wedding. Zuckerberg, on Friday, took to Facebook and dropped a picture in which he is seen holding Chan’s hand while posing together on the porch of their house. Zuckerberg looked dapper in a grey suit while Chan exuded grace in a powder-blue strapless gown.

Chan is also seen holding a bouquet of flowers. "10 years married and half our lives together. Here`s to more adventures," Zuckerberg captioned the post.

He also shared a photograph from their wedding 10 years ago and wrote, "And the same photo from our wedding 10 years ago!"Zuckerberg and Chan met at Harvard University and started dating in 2003. Also Read: Need a personal loan? Here’s how to get instant cash via Aadhaar Card

They got married in May 2012. Also Read: NTPC profit jumps 12% to Rs 5,199 crore in March quarter, company announces dividend

