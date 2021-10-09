Coal crisis: Will you face power cut tomorrow? Check Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states’ update

New Delhi: India is currently faced with a coal shortage that has left state leaders across the country worried. From Delhi to Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, most states in India could face temporary power cuts in the coming days that could push the country into a few dark days until the issue is resolved.



However, the situation appears to be improving a bit. On October 7, the total dispatch of coal by Coal India touched 1.501 MT, reducing the gap between consumption and actual supply.

Moreover, the Ministry of Coal and Coal India are making efforts to increase dispatch to the power sector to 1.6 MT per day in the next three days and thereafter try to touch 1.7 MT per day.

The coal supply and the ongoing power crisis is likely to improve. The Ministry of Power has also issued guidelines for ‘Operationalising optimum utilization of generating stations as per the requirement in the Electricity Grid’.

Here’s the latest update in Indian states:

Delhi electricity crisis

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to the situation. He said that in the coming time in the capital Delhi, people may have to face a power crisis.

The Chief Minister of Delhi says that he is personally monitoring it. His intention is that in the coming time's people do not have to face the problem of power cuts.

Moreover, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) sent phone messages to its customers in Delhi, requesting them to use electricity judiciously in the afternoon referring to the ongoing issue.

Uttar Pradesh electricity crisis

A total of 14 power plants have temporarily stopped functioning in Uttar Pradesh. Eight power stations stopped functioning due to the coal shortage while six other power plants have been shut in the state due to other reasons.

Currently, the power demand stands at about 20,000 to 21,000 MW. However, the supply remains at only 17,000 MW. To tackle the shortage, authorities have announced a power cut of four to five hours in a few rural areas.

Punjab electricity crisis

Severe coal shortage at thermal power plants in Punjab has forced power utility PSPCL to cut down power generation and impose rotational load shedding at several places in the state.

Coal-fired power plants are running at a reduced capacity because of the shortage of coal, said an official of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) on Saturday. With the power situation turning grim, power plants in the state are left with coal stock of up to five days, a PSPCL official said. Also Read: Air India sale: Here’s how UPA’s Praful Patel, AK Antony, others catapulted national carrier into debt

Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand electricity crisis

A crippling coal shortage has caused a supply shortage in states such as Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with residents in the regions experiencing power cuts stretching to up to 14 hours a day, according to a Reuters report. Also Read: Air India sale: Here’s how UPA’s years of mismanagement dethroned Maharaja

Live TV

#mute