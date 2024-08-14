Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777991
NewsBusinessEconomy
COGNIZANT

Cognizant's Entry-Level Salary Sparked Controversy On Social Media; Know Why

Despite being a major player in the global IT industry, Cognizant has maintained this pay scale since 2002. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cognizant's Entry-Level Salary Sparked Controversy On Social Media; Know Why File Photo

New Delhi: Cognizant’s recent off-campus recruitment has sparked widespread discussion on social media as the company offered a yearly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh or Rs 20,000 per month. This salary, the lowest in a decade for India’s IT sector, stands in stark contrast to the typical starting packages of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for fresh engineering graduates.

Despite being a major player in the global IT industry, Cognizant has maintained this pay scale since 2002. This decision has raised eyebrows and drawn sharp reactions online, especially in light of the current economic challenges.

Why is Cognizant Facing Controversy?

Cognizant recently sparked controversy with a job posting offering a Rs 2.5-lakh annual package for candidates graduating in 2024 with any 3-year full-time degree. The response on social media has been overwhelmingly critical with users comparing the Rs 2.5 LPA salary to earnings in other, less specialised jobs, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction among job seekers.

The package sparked concerns as many users on social media questioned the amount:

One user sarcastically remarked, "2.52 LPA is very generous. What will the graduates do with so much money?" 

Another pointed out, "This package was offered to the 2002 batch. No house, no free commute, no free food. All this has to be managed with just 18 to 19K rupees after PF deduction in metro cities." 

A third user commented, "It's better to have a job than spending parents' hard-earned money." 

Meanwhile, a fourth user added, "Unemployed kid cribbing. A bird in hand is always better than two in the bush. They will scale up eventually if talented."

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI -- What is in the Hindenburg Report 2.0?
DNA Video
DNA: Sensational revelations from postmortem report in Kolkata doctor rape case
DNA Video
DNA: Why landslide incidents increases in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh trying to please Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!