New Delhi: Cognizant’s recent off-campus recruitment has sparked widespread discussion on social media as the company offered a yearly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh or Rs 20,000 per month. This salary, the lowest in a decade for India’s IT sector, stands in stark contrast to the typical starting packages of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for fresh engineering graduates.

Despite being a major player in the global IT industry, Cognizant has maintained this pay scale since 2002. This decision has raised eyebrows and drawn sharp reactions online, especially in light of the current economic challenges.

Why is Cognizant Facing Controversy?

Cognizant recently sparked controversy with a job posting offering a Rs 2.5-lakh annual package for candidates graduating in 2024 with any 3-year full-time degree. The response on social media has been overwhelmingly critical with users comparing the Rs 2.5 LPA salary to earnings in other, less specialised jobs, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction among job seekers.

Cognizant has announced an exciting off-campus mass hiring drive, welcoming applications from candidates belonging to the 2024 batch.



Application deadline - August 14.

Package - INR 2.52 LPA pic.twitter.com/Btuwf2GoEw August 13, 2024

The package sparked concerns as many users on social media questioned the amount:

One user sarcastically remarked, "2.52 LPA is very generous. What will the graduates do with so much money?"

Another pointed out, "This package was offered to the 2002 batch. No house, no free commute, no free food. All this has to be managed with just 18 to 19K rupees after PF deduction in metro cities."

A third user commented, "It's better to have a job than spending parents' hard-earned money."

Meanwhile, a fourth user added, "Unemployed kid cribbing. A bird in hand is always better than two in the bush. They will scale up eventually if talented."