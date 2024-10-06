‘Comedian Ban Na Sake, Chaudhary Banne Chale’: Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal And Comedian Kunal Kamra Clash Over Service Quality Concerns

A heated exchange unfolded on social media between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra over the service quality of Ola's electric scooters. The conflict ignited when Agarwal shared a photo of Ola's giga factory on X, prompting Kamra to reply with an image of multiple Ola Electric scooters lined up, apparently waiting for servicing.

"Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline ...," Kamra wrote along with the photo.

He tagged Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari, asking: "Is this how Indians will get to using EV's?" The comedian also tagged the official handle of Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India @jagograhakjago, seeking an answer saying "any word?" Kamra further wrote, "Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all...".

To this Agarwal responded, "Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I'll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers."He further said, "We're expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon." To the "failed comedy career" remark by Agarwal, Kamra responded by posting a video clip of one of his shows with audience clapping and cheering and called the Ola Electric founder and CMD "arrogant and substandard".

In response, Agarwal said,"Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam Hai. (Did it hurt. It's very less. Come to service center). I will pay better than your flop shows pay you." Kamra then challenged Agarwal to "give a total refund to anyone who wants to return their OLA EV & who's purchased it in the last four months", saying he doesn't need his money but "people not being able to get to their workplace need your accountability".

"Show your customers that you truly care," Kamra asserted

Agarwal hit back saying, "We have enough programs for our customers if they face service delays. If you were a genuine one, you would have known. Again, don't try and back out of this. Come and do some real work rather than armchair criticism."

Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal escalated the online exchange with comedian Kunal Kamra, responding sharply with, "Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale." He further challenged Kamra, advising him to "do better research" and extended an open offer to visit Ola's service center, adding, "Take up the challenge. Maybe you’ll learn some real skills for a change." (With PTI Inputs)