Core sector data: Output of 8 core industries falls 5.8% in October

New Delhi: The output of eight core sectors of the Indian industry – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity – declined by 5.8% in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday (November 29).

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 127.0 in October 2019, which declined by 5.8 per cent as compared to the index of October 2018. Its cumulative growth from April to October 2019-20 was 0.2per cent, the statement said.

The data for the eight sectors is given below:

1. Coal production declined by 17.6 per cent in October, 2019 over October,2018. Its cumulative index declined by 5.8 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

2. Crude Oil production declined by 5.1 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 5.8 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

3. The Natural Gas production declinedby 5.7 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per centduring April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

4. Petroleum Refinery production increased by 0.4 per cent in October,2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

5. Fertilizers production increased by 11.8 per cent in October, 2019 over October,2018. Its cumulative index increased by 2.6 per cent during April toOctober, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

6. Steel production declined by 1.6 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

7. Cement production declined by7.7 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 0.6 per centduring April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

8. Electricity generation declined by 12.4 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative indexincreased by 1.5 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Notably, the index for November 2019 will be released on the 31st December, 2019.