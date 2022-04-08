CPI inflation projected at 5.7%, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi: Inflation is now projected at 5.7 percent in FY23, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while revealing that repo rates remained unchanged at 4%. In April-June 2022, it is expected to average 6.3 percent; in July-September 2022, it will average 5.0 percent; in October-December 2022, it will average 5.4 percent; and in January-March 2023, it will average 5.1 percent.

Macroeconomic outlook is undergoing tectonic upheavals, necessitating proactive measures. RBI's approach will remain sophisticated and nimble, added Das.

The monetary policy committee held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC also voted to keep the monetary policy stance "accommodative".

The central bank said it would restore the width of the liquidity adjustment facility to 50 basis points.

