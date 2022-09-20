Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to promote GI products using multi-media campaigns

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries has decided to carry out a multi-media campaign to promote Geographical Indications (GI) products. The DPIIT has also floated a bid requesting for proposal for the empanelment of audio-visual agencies to carry out the GI campaign.

It may be noted that the DPIIT is responsible for formulating National IPR policy and it also undertakes Intellectual Property Promotion activities. The department has been taking various initiatives under its IPR Policy management scheme (IPRPM) for the promotion of GI products. The GI products are distinguished based on their uniqueness, reputation, and link to the concerned geographical area and the DPIIT's focus is to improve the livelihood of the artisans and producers linked to the GI product.

In a notice issued recently, the department said, "DPIIT invites RFP from reputed Audio-Visual Agencies (hereafter referred to as Agencies) for empanelment as Audio-Visual Agency for GI Promotion campaign..."

The selected agency will be responsible for the production of films, documentaries, sponsored audio-visual (AV) programs, AV spots, production of short videos etc.

The DPIIT has also invited RFP from reputed Advertising & Creative Agencies for empanelment to promote GI products. The selected agency will be responsible for planning, designing and execution of 3600 mass media campaigns and event management including overall branding of GIs in India. The agency will be required to plan and design a detailed promotion strategy for GI promotion to carry out different branding activities.

There are around 417 registered GI products and of them, around 150 GI tagged products are agricultural and food products, out of which more than 100 registered GI products fall under the category of Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) scheduled products (Cereals, Fresh Fruits and vegetables, processed products, etc).

The central government has also been working to promote the export of GI products as well.