हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Direct tax mop-up

Direct tax mop-up may fall short of Rs 50,000 cr in FY'19, says official

The shortfall in direct tax mop-up coupled with lower GST realisation may have implications on fiscal deficit, which the government has pegged at 3.4 percent of the GDP.

Direct tax mop-up may fall short of Rs 50,000 cr in FY&#039;19, says official

New Delhi: The government is estimated to have witnessed a shortfall of Rs 50,000 crore in direct tax collection target of Rs 12 lakh crore for 2018-19, a senior finance ministry official said Tuesday.

The shortfall in direct tax mop-up coupled with lower GST realisation may have implications on fiscal deficit, which the government has pegged at 3.4 percent of the GDP.

"Direct tax collection for 2018-19 is around Rs 11.5 lakh crore...," the official said.

The government had revised the direct tax collection target upwards to Rs 12 lakh crore from the original Budget Estimate of Rs 11.5 lakh crore for 2018-19. It was expecting higher collections from corporate taxes.

He revision was made during the interim Budget for 2019-20 in February.

The target for GST collection was revised downwards to Rs 6.44 lakh crore from the Budget Estimate of Rs 7.44 lakh crore.

The GST mop-up is also estimated to have missed the revised target. The GST Council had reduced tax rates on several items during 2018-19.

Tags:
Direct tax mop-updirect tax collectionIndia direct tax
Next
Story

RBI issues norms for banks to set up currency chests

Must Watch

PT1M23S

5W1H: Nirmohi Akhara Moves SC against centre's plea to return land around disputed site