Dream Gift For Diwali: This Chennai Company Gifted 28 Cars, 29 Bikes To Employees --Includes A Mercedes-Benz Too

New Delhi: In an effort to improve employee morale, motivation, and productivity, a Chennai-based steel design firm Team Detailing Solutions has gifted its employees 28 cars and 29 bikes as part of the Diwali bonus, that even includes a Mercedes-Benz .

Founded in 2005, the company with a small team of around 180 employees has given Diwali gifts, including vehicles from big brands like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and even Mercedes-Benz to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the employees.

Sridhar Kannan, the Managing Director of the company, shared his thoughts on the initiative with Vartha Bharati, a Kannada daily, stating that the bonus has been given to acknowledge the workforce's outstanding achievements. "We wanted to show our appreciation for their tireless efforts in driving the company’s success. We believe our employees are our greatest assets. Our employees have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication, and we are proud to recognize their achievements,” Kannan said.

The steel detailing company has previously treated its employees to expensive gifts as a surprise. “We have been gifting bikes to employees for years, and in 2022, we gifted cars to two senior colleagues. This year, we have gifted 28 cars. Some of them are Maruti Suzukis, Hyundais, and Mercedes-Benz,” Kannan said.

To support its employees in other aspects of life, the company has increased its financial assistance for weddings from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.