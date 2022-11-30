topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessEconomy
DIGITAL CURRENCY

Explained: What is retail digital rupee (e ₹-R) that RBI will launch on Dec 1 for pilot project?

The e ₹-R is a virtual token that can be used as a legal tender, according to the RBI.  It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued. It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The e ₹-R is a virtual token that can be used as a legal tender, according to the RBI.
  • It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks.
  • It will make the inter-bank market more efficient.

Trending Photos

Explained: What is retail digital rupee (e ₹-R) that RBI will launch on Dec 1 for pilot project?

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced to launch the first pilot of retail digital Rupee on December 1. The digital currency will be used for settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. It will make the inter-bank market more efficient.

ALSO READ | Nithin Kamath advises Indians to stay in India; Read the insightful reason

Nine banks, viz., State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC have been identified for participation in the pilot.

ALSO READ | Get affordable smartphones under Rs 10,000 in Black Friday sale 2022; Check TOP phones - In PICS

What is retail digital rupee (e ₹-R)?

The e ₹-R is a virtual token that can be used as a legal tender, according to the RBI.  It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued. It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks. 

Users will be able to transact with e₹-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones / devices. Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). 

Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations. The e₹-R would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks.

How will it be useful?

Settlement in central bank money would reduce transactions costs. In future, it might be possible that other wholesale transactions, and cross-border payments will be the focus of future pilots, based on learning from this pilot.

Live Tv

Digital currencyRBICentral bank digital currencyReserve BankFinancial Inclusion Conference of the Reserve Bank of Indiaindian banks offering digital rupeedigital rupee transaction

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping