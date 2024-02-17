Farmers' Protest Disrupts Supply Chain, Vegetable Prices In Delhi Could See Spike

New Delhi: Vegetable prices in Delhi could be headed for a rise as farmers' protests disrupt supply chains, according to a trader at Ghazipur Mandi as the farmers' protests continued for the fifth day. A trader reported a Rs 4 increase in carrot prices over the past 15 days due to supply issues from Punjab.

He expressed concern that further disruptions caused by the ongoing protests could lead to price hikes for other vegetables as well.

The vegetable trader at Ghazipur mandi said, "The price of carrots has gone up by Rs 4 in the last 15 days after supply from Punjab was disrupted following farmers' protest. This could lead to a rise in the price of vegetables. This issue between the farmers and the government should end soon."

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points since the start of the March on Tuesday, February 13. However, another trader at the market offered a more optimistic outlook, stating that there has been no immediate impact on vegetable prices so far.

Speaking on the possible impact on prices of vegetables due to road blockages because of ongoing farmers' protests, another vegetable trader at Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi said, "There is no impact on the prices of vegetables currently. If protests continue and there are more road blockages, then the supply of vegetables from UP, Ganganagar, Pune, etc. may get affected leading to a possible hike in the price of some vegetables."

A vegetable seller in Ghazipur further corroborated the current stability in prices, confirming that trucks carrying vegetables are arriving in Delhi on schedule without any disruptions.

"The trucks carrying vegetables are reaching Delhi on time without any disruptions till now. The vegetable prices have not been affected so far." Said a vegetable seller at the Ghazipur wholesale market.

The security forces deployed at the Shambhu Border continued to resist the agitating farmers attempting to enter the national capital as the protests entered their fifth day on Saturday.

Hundreds of farmers and some journalists have been injured as the protestors clashed with the police many a time trying to break the multi-layer barricades.

A third round of talks with the central government ended in a stalemate on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border. Another round of talks will be held on Sunday.