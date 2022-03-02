Finance Minister Sitharaman launches e-Bill processing system as part of ease of doing business

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched electronic bill (e-Bill) processing system that seeks to bring in broader transparency and expedite the process of payments. The move is a part of `Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Digital India eco-system`.

The Finance Minister had announced this major e-governance initiative in the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in Parliament on February 1.

Sitharaman said the e-Bill processing system will enhance transparency, efficiency and faceless-paperless payment system by allowing suppliers and contractors to submit their claim online which will be trackable on a real-time basis.

The electronic bill processing system was launched at an event organised to mark the 46th Civil Accounts Day celebration.

Referring to the critical role played by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Finance Minister said the CGA has been managing public finance by adapting technology, thereby stopping the pilferage of public money and ensuring that benefits reach directly to citizens.

In his address on the occasion, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan stated that on the one hand, the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) is a critical aid to financial administrators of the country, and on the other, it is the most important citizen-centric initiative, especially the new e-Bill system. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Haven’t received 10th instalment yet? Check how to file a complaint

Somanathan said that the new e-Bill system will reduce time lags further and will serve as a model for accounts towards digital India and Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). Also Read: India manufacturing PMI expands in February as output, new orders rise

