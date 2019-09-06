Finance Ministry meet Heads of CPSEs to boost capital expenditure

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance held meeting with the heads of Maharatna and Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Financial Advisors(FAs) of infrastructure Ministries on Friday in order to boost capital expenditure of the government.

The meeting was Co-Chaired by Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and GC Murmu, Secretary Department of Expenditure.

During the meeting the finance ministry reviewed capital expenditure by various CPSEs and ministries; monitoring release of payments for procurements and other contracts without delay to infuse liquidity in a time bound manner and resolution of outstanding payments which may have been held up on account of disputes.

“The Ministry of Finance would constantly monitor the progress of large infrastructure projects for the Ministries as well as the CPSEs and further follow meetings would be held. For this purpose, Ministry will be developing a dashboard for enabling Ministries to upload figures on periodic basis,” an official release said.