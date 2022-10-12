Good news expected for farmers ahead of PM KISAN 12th installment disbursal, govt likely to take BIG decision today

New Delhi: Farmers may hear some good news ahead of PM KISAN 12th installment disbursal. As per media reports the government is likely to take a BIG decision regarding MSP of Rabi crops today.



CCEA decision on MSP of Rabi crops

As per media repots, the government might take a big decision regarding the MSP of Rabi crops in the meeting of the Union Cabinet and CCEA today. Reports further claim that the government may announce a hike in the MSP of Rabi crops up to 9 percent. Earlier in August, the Union Cabinet had increased the purchase limit of tur, urad and masoor dal to 40 percent under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) from the previous limit of 25 percent. (Also read: Veeram Securities Ltd announces revised record date for bonus share issue in 1:2 ratio)

PM KISAN 12th installment disbursal

Reports are doing the rounds in the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might transfer the much awaited 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to farmers' account before Diwali. The beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme, who have eagerly been waiting for the PM Kisan 12th installment money might hear the great news on October 17. (Also read: Indian economy's growth momentum will be sustained in next budget: FM Nirmala Sitharaman)

As per latest media reports, the Modi government might transfer the PM Kisan 12th installment of Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers during the inauuration of the two day summit of Agri Startup Conclave & Kisan Sammelan being organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.While, some media reports had previously reported that the government might credit Rs 2000 in beneficiary farmer’s accounts on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).These are however just initial reports, while the government has not officially confirmed anything regarding the transfer of Rs 2,000 to beneficiary accounts of PM-KISAN scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. PM Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.