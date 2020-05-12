हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MSME

Govt launches Champions portal to assist MSMEs march into big league

The portal is a real one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry.

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of MSME on Tuesday launched CHAMPIONS portal for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding.

www.Champions.gov.in is a technology driven Control Room-Cum-Management Information System.  The system utilising modern ICT tools is aimed at assisting Indian MSMEs march into big league as National and Global CHAMPIONS, an official release said.

“The CHAMPIONS stands here for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength. Accordingly, the name of the system is CHAMPIONS,” the release said.

In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. It is also fully integrated on real time basis with GOI’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s own other web based mechanisms. The entire ICT architecture is created in house with the help of NIC in no cost. Similarly, the physical infrastructure is created in one of ministry’s dumping rooms in a record time.

As part of the system a network of control rooms is created in a Hub & Spoke Model. The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME’s office. The spokes will be in the States in various offices and institutions of Ministry.  As of now, 66 state level control rooms are created as part of the system.

