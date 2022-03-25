हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Niti Aayog

Gujarat again tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2021

The Export Preparedness Index assesses the readiness of the states, in terms of their export potential and performance.

Gujarat again tops NITI Aayog&#039;s Export Preparedness Index 2021

New Delhi: Gujarat has topped Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2021, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, in the second and third place respectively, according to the government think tank's report released on Friday.

The Export Preparedness Index assesses the readiness of the states, in terms of their export potential and performance.

Other states in the top five ranking include Tamil Nadu and Haryana, as per the report. 

