Hindustan Petroleum's bumper Navratri offer: Get benefits worth Rs 10,000 on LPG Booking, check details here

New Delhi: This Navratri, the rising price of LPG cylinders can be one thing that you can strike off from your worry list. Hindustan Petroleum is giving its customers a chance to win gold up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of gas cylinders on Navratri.

The Offer Period is between October 7 and October 16. Under the offer 5 lucky winners will be chosen every day.

The company has shared the information of this offer on Twitter.

“Navratri Gold Offer for #HPGas customers is here! Stand a chance to win @Paytm. Gold worth ₹10001 on book & pay for your HP Gas cylinder through Paytm. You can pay for existing unpaid booking using Paytm app also,” HP has tweeted

Navratri Gold Offer for #HPGas customers is here!

Stand a chance to win @Paytm Gold worth ₹10001 on book & pay for your HP Gas cylinder through Paytm. You can pay for existing unpaid booking using Paytm app also Offer Period: 7-16 Oct '21

5 lucky winners every day

*T&C applies pic.twitter.com/Rp0WVe8DbC — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) October 7, 2021

This offer will be applicable only on booking or payment of gas cylinder. Gold up to Rs 10,000 will be given to the 5 selected winners. Customers will also get many more benefits by booking gas through Paytm. Through this, a cashback point of Rs 1,000 per cylinder booking is being given to all customers on booking gas. Customers can use these reward points for deals and gift vouchers.

