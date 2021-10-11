हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hindustan Petroleum

Hindustan Petroleum's bumper Navratri offer: Get benefits worth Rs 10,000 on LPG Booking, check details here

Hindustan Petroleum's bumper Navratri offer Period is between October 7 and October 16. 

Hindustan Petroleum&#039;s bumper Navratri offer: Get benefits worth Rs 10,000 on LPG Booking, check details here

New Delhi: This Navratri, the rising price of LPG cylinders can be one thing that you can strike off from your worry list. Hindustan Petroleum is giving its customers a chance to win gold up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of gas cylinders on Navratri. 

The Offer Period is between October 7 and October 16. Under the offer 5 lucky winners will be chosen every day.

The company has shared the information of this offer on Twitter.

“Navratri Gold Offer for #HPGas customers is here! Stand a chance to win  @Paytm. Gold worth ₹10001 on book & pay for your HP Gas cylinder through Paytm. You can pay for existing unpaid booking using Paytm app also,” HP has tweeted

This offer will be applicable only on booking or payment of gas cylinder. Gold up to Rs 10,000 will be given to the 5 selected winners. Customers will also get many more benefits by booking gas through Paytm. Through this, a cashback point of Rs 1,000 per cylinder booking is being given to all customers on booking gas. Customers can use these reward points for deals and gift vouchers.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hindustan PetroleumLPG pricesLPG
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 11: Fuel rates soar to fresh record high, diesel crosses Rs 101 in Mumbai--check prices in your city

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur violence