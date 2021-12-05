Indian Railways cancels over 35 passenger trains today due to THIS reason: Full list here

New Delhi: Because of the cyclonic storm Jawad, which is anticipated to hit India, Indian Railways has cancelled more than 35 passenger trains planned to depart today.

Trains planned to depart from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Howrah (West Bengal), and Puri are among them (Odisha).

East Coast Railway's Divisional Railway Manager, AK Satpathy, who oversees large areas of Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh, said: "East Coast Railway's Waltair Division is ready to confront the challenges posed by Cyclone Jawad. We've made contact with the state government, the SDRF, the NDRF, and other organisations. Our staff is on high alert and fully prepared."

Trains Cancelled o­n December 5:

18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express from Palasa.

18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar.

12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express from Bhubaneswar.

22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar.

18417 Puri-Gunupur Express from Puri.

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

20819 Puri-Okha Express from Puri.

22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar.

18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela.

17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada.

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur.

08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road.

08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul.

12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah.

08431 Cuttack-Puri Special from Cuttack.

17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri.

22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express from Bhubaneswar.

18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express from Bhubaneswar.

08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati.

12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri.

18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express from Palasa.

12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai.

18106 Puri-Rourkela Express from Puri.

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam.

08432 Puri-Cuttack Special from Puri.

12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri.

12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri.

08428 Puri-Angul Special from Puri.

08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special from Puri.

18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri.

18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town.

08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

Trains Cancelled o­n 6 December:

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

Diversion of Train:

On December 3, 2021, the 22502 New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express will depart New Tinsukia via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Ballaharsa instead of Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Jawad is expected to diminish further from deep depression to depression by Sunday morning.

Live TV

#mute