Indian Railways to connect all capitals of North-Eastern states to rail network by 2023: Railway Board

New Delhi: Indian Railways is working on connecting all capitals of North-Eastern states to rail network by 2023, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has said in a virtual media conference.

“We are implementing a project to connect all the capitals of North-Eastern states. As of today, except Sikkim, all North-Eastern states are connected to the rail network. But now we are working on connecting all the capitals of the North-Eastern states. Capitals of Assam, Tripura and Arunachal are already connected. Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya...the capital connectivity is in work in progress and the target has been indicated. And as you see, Manipur will be connected in March 2022, Mizoram will be connected in March 2023, Nagaland will be connected in March 2023, Meghalaya in March 2022 and Sikkim in December 2022," Yadav said.

Yadav highlighted the work of the Indian Railways in the region in the last five years.

He said, "In last five years, lot of work have been done in North Eastern states and in next three years, lot of work is in full swing and by 2023 all these state capitals of North-Eastern states will be connected. This is a very important railway project for which we are focussed for the last five years."

