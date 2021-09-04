Indian Railways unveils 17-Day Sri Ramayan Yatra: Check dates, price, routes and more

In order to promote religious tourism in India, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has finally unveiled Shri Ramayana Yatra through a deluxe AC tourist train. Indian Railways has planned to promote the government of India initiative called ‘Dekho Apna Desh’.

This tour will commence from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7 and the tour will be completed in 17 days and it will include around 7,500 km.

The entire train yatra will have all the important places covered that are linked with the life of Lord Shri Ram.

The first stop will be Ayodhya so that tourists can go to visit the Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple along with Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

After Ayodhya, the train will reach Sitamarhi in Bihar, the birthplace of Sita, and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, Nepal will be covered by road.

After that, the train will go to Varanasi, and tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot by road. The night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag, and Chitrakoot.

Then the next stoppage will be Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram and that will be considered as the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey.

In terms of features and amenities, the train will have modern features and amenities as it will be a deluxe AC train.

The state of the art deluxe AC tourist train will come with features such as two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The entire air-conditioned train comes with two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC along with enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach.

Also, if you are fully vaccinated, then only you can board the deluxe tourist train with an age above 18 years or more.

In addition to that, IRCTC will give a safety kit to all tourists containing face masks, hand gloves and sanitiser.

The entire package of IRCTC will cost Rs 82,950 per person. The package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC tour managers.

Live TV

#mute