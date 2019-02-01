हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Budget 2019

Interim Budget 2019: Government announces 10-point Vision 2030 for India

Piyush Goyal said: "We are poised to become a Five Trillion Dollar Economy in the next five years and aspire to become a Ten Trillion Dollar Economy in the next 8 years thereafter."

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced a 10-point guide for India in the coming years. Through 'Vision 2030', Goyal laid out the 10 most important dimensions on which the government will work in the next 10 years. "We are poised to become a Five Trillion Dollar Economy in the next five years and aspire to become a Ten Trillion Dollar Economy in the next 8 years thereafter," he said.

Goyal said, this vision includes 10 main vision points - 1) building next-gen infrastructure; 2) building stronger digital India; 3) Making India a clean and pollution free, India will lead the world in transport revolution; 4) Expanding rural industrialisation to ensure massive employment; 5) Clean rivers; 6)  Oceans and coastlines is the sixth dimension of our vision for 2030; 7) India's Space programmes, India aims to become launchpad of the world, placing an Indian astronaut in space by 2022; 8) Making India self-sufficient in food; 9) Healthy India, with distress-free and comprehensive wellness system for all; 10) Minimum Government Maximum Governance with proactive and responsible bureaucracy, electronic governance is the 10th dimension of our vision for India for 2030.

He added that the government aims to build physical as well as social infrastructure for a ten Trillion Dollar economy and to provide ease of living. "It will comprise next-generation infrastructure of roads, railways, seaports, airports, urban transport, gas and electric transmission and inland waterways," he said. Affordable housing and building a quality, science oriented educational system with Institutes of Excellence providing leadership at the top is government's vision, he added.

"In the Indian ethos, anything which is good is supposed to bestow, cause, create and do good in all ten directions. I will, therefore, layout our vision for ten most important dimensions in 2030," he said.

