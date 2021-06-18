IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways to operate 660 more trains in June: Check full list

While the COVID-19 cases continue to decline in various states and cities, Indian Railways has now announced that it will run 660 more trains in June to facilitate the movement of passengers and migrant workers. The Railways said in a statement that in the pre-COVID times, about 1,768 mail and express trains were operating daily on an average.

The Railways further added that about 800 mail and express trains were in operation as of June 1.

“During the period from June 1 to June 18, approval for operating 660 additional mail/express trains has been given to the zonal railways,” it said.

These trains include 552 mail and express trains and 108 holiday special trains. The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region.

