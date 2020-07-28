IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform launched: Indian Railways passengers can avail major benefits, check details

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and SBI Card on Tuesday launched the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform which is aimed at rewarding frequent railway travellers.

The card offers travellers on Indian railways maximum savings proposition on their travel, together with superior benefits on retail, dining and entertainment, besides transaction fee waivers.

Cardholders of IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform receive upto 10 percent value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC bookings made at IRCTC website. The card also offers a 1 percent transaction fee waiver and 350 Bonus Reward Points upon card activation. Reward points accumulated on the card can be redeemed against free tickets on IRCTC website. The card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. Customers can simply tap their cards at a secure reader for convenient, secure and faster transactions. With this launch, SBI Card has expanded its portfolio on the RuPay network.

In addition to savings on rail travel, the IRCTC SBI card offers several benefits for online shoppers. Customers can avail attractive discounts while shopping at BigBasket, OXXY, foodfortravel.in, Ajio, etc. From wellness to entertainment, RuPay offers exciting benefits to customers such as 20 percent discount on medicines on Medlife, 25 percent off on Fitternity, Re.1 for 1 Month Hungama Music, Rs. 250 off on Me N Moms, to name a few. RuPay is also offering welcome benefits to its customers like upto 40 percent discount on pathology and 18 percent off on buying medicines from 1Mg, 10 percent fee waiver on any UpGrad course, Rs. 250 off on shopping at The Man Company and 10 percent discount each on Mamaearth and Apollo Pharmacy.

To further provide an all-round shopping experience to the customers RuPay is offering 10 percent discount while shopping at Carlton, Aristocrat, VIP, Skybag and Caprese. RuPay Cardholders will also get upto Rs. 300 off on Myntra, 15 percent discount on Cuemath, 25 percent off on Bata, 10 percent off on ordering in train from Rail Recipe and 50 percent off on All Test Series by Adda247.