IRCTC Tour Package: Explore Uttarakhand's scenic locations with Indian Railways’ special package

New Delhi: With declining COVID-19 cases, many Indians are finally stepping out of their homes, travelling to mountains and beaches. If you’re also planning to travel then you’re up for a delight, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a great opportunity to visit the beautiful plains of Uttarakhand.

IRCTC 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package

IRCTC Kochi has launched the 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package, which offers a 5 night and 6 days stay in some of the most magnificent places of Uttrakhand. The package is specially curated for citizens of Kochi.

Details of 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package

Travellers who have booked the 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package will board a flight to Dehradun from Kochi. All the travellers will be taken to some of the most beautiful spots in the state.

IRCTC has partnered with Indigo airlines. Travellers will be provided an Indigo economy class ticket.

Price of IRCTC 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package

IRCTC Kochi is offering the 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package for Rs 30,715. One can book the packages right now and the tours will start from October 6, 2021, onwards.

Tourist places in 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package

During the stay, travellers will be to taken places like Kempty Fall, Mall Road, Tapkeshwar Temple, Montessori Robbers Cave, Paltan Bazaar, Laxman Jhula, Ganga Aarti of Haridwar, Chandi Devi and Mansa Devi, among others.

Travellers will get to stay nights in Mussoorie, 1 night in Rishikesh and 2 nights in Haridwar. All the passengers will be provided breakfast and dinner during the stay.

Extra expenses under 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package

Under the 'Magnificent Uttarakhand' package, tourists will have to bear the cost of tickets for all the monuments and tourist places, any kind of personal expenses and the cost of a tour guide.