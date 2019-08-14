July WPI inflation eases to 1.08% from 2.02% in June

New Delhi: The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.08 percent for the month of July as compared to 2.02 percent for the previous month and 5.27 percent percent during the corresponding month of the previous year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The government has also revised the May WPI inflation to 2.79 percent from 2.45 percent.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Products’ from Manufactured Products group decreased from 5.04 percent in June, 2019 to 4.54 percent in July, 2019, data showed.

The index for food articles group rose by by 1.3 percent to 153.7 from 151.7 for the previous month while that of the non-food articles group rose by 0.1 percent to 128.8 from 128.7 for the previous month.

The index for minerals group declined by 2.9 percent to 153.4 from 158 for the previous month, index for crude petroleum and natural gas group declined by 6.1 percent to 86.9 from 92.5 for the previous month due to lower price of crude petroleum and natural gas, data further showed.