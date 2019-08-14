close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WPI inflation

July WPI inflation eases to 1.08% from 2.02% in June

The government has also revised the May WPI inflation to 2.79 percent from 2.45 percent.

July WPI inflation eases to 1.08% from 2.02% in June

New Delhi: The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.08 percent for the month of July as compared to 2.02 percent for the previous month and  5.27 percent percent during the corresponding month of the previous year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The government has also revised the May WPI inflation to 2.79 percent from 2.45 percent.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Products’ from Manufactured Products group decreased from 5.04 percent in June, 2019 to 4.54 percent in July, 2019, data showed.

The index for food articles group rose by by 1.3 percent to 153.7 from 151.7 for the previous month while that of the non-food articles group rose by 0.1 percent to 128.8 from 128.7 for the previous month.

The index for minerals group declined by 2.9 percent to 153.4 from 158 for the previous month, index for crude petroleum and natural gas group declined by 6.1 percent to 86.9 from 92.5 for the previous month due to lower price of crude petroleum and natural gas, data further showed.

Tags:
WPI inflationIndia InflationInflation
Next
Story

RBI releases guidelines for lending by banks to NBFCs for On-Lending

Must Watch

PT33M45S

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes a communal line over Jammu and Kashmir