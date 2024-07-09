LPG eKYC Update: Oil Minister Says No Mustering Of Customers At Showrooms Of LPG Distributorships

New Delhi: India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified via his twitter post on Tuesday that there are no "Mustering" of customers at Showrooms of LPG distributorships.

Leader of Opposition, Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan had written a letter to the Union Minister stating that the decision to mandate LPG mustering at gas agencies is causing unprecedented hardship to the common man. In his letter, Satheesan had urged Minister Puri to take necessary steps to alleviate the inconvenience caused by the LPG mustering.

Responding to Satheesan's letter, Puri said, "It is also clarified by OMCs that there are no "Mustering" of customers at Showrooms of LPG distributorships. Further, Oil companies are also issuing a clarification to press in this matter for assuring the customers and ensuring that there is no hardship or inconvenience to any genuine consumer."

In his twitter post, the Union Minister wrote that Oil Marketing Companies are undertaking eKYC aadhar authentication for LPG customers to remove bogus customers against whose name commercial cylinders are often booked by certain gas distributors. This process is in place for more than 8 months now.

In this process, the LPG Delivery Personnel while delivering LPG Cylinders to Customer verifies credentials. Delivery personnel using their mobile phone captures the Aadhaar credentials of the customer through an app. Customer receives an OTP which is used to complete the process. Customers can also approach distributor showroom at their convenience, he wrote.

Alternatively, Customers can also install OMC Apps and complete the e KYC on their own. There is no deadline for this activity either by Oil Marketing Companies or the Central Government.