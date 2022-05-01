LPG price increased by Rs 102.50, 19-kg cylinder to cost Rs 2355.50

New Delhi: On Sunday, May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50. The cylinder will now cost Rs 2355.50, up from Rs 2253 before.

In addition, a 5-kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 655.

The price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253 on April 1. On March 1, the price of commercial LPG was raised by Rs 105.

Commercial LPG prices in Mumbai have been raised to Rs 2,307 per cylinder, up from Rs 2205 previously. In Kolkata, however, a client will have to pay Rs 2,455 instead of Rs 2,351 for a 19-kg cylinder. At the same time, customers in Chennai would have to pay Rs 2,508 instead of Rs 2,406 from today.

The price hike is due to a rise in global energy prices as a result of the Ukraine situation and supply worries.

However, it is reassuring that the price increase has occurred in commercial gas cylinders rather than domestic LPG cylinders.

Following the assembly elections in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG have been steadily rising. The price of a subsidised household LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 on March 22. Previously, there was no change in the price of home LPG cylinders after October 6, 2021.