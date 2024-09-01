Maruti Suzuki Total Sales Dip 4 Per Cent To 1,81,782 Units In August

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales in August at 1,81,782 units. The company had dispatched 1,89,082 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 1,43,075 units last month as compared with 1,56,114 units in the year-ago month, a dip of 8 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,648 units last month as against 12,209 units a year ago. The Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, declined 20 per cent to 58,051 units as compared with 72,451 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, Invicto, Fronx and XL6, clocked sales of 62,684 units last month as compared to 58,746 units earlier.

Sales of Eeco were at 10,985 units last month as against 11,859 units in the year-ago period, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,495 units as against 2,564 units earlier. MSI said its exports last month rose to 26,003 units as compared with 24,614 units in the same month last year.